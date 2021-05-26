Vietnam Airlines will provide free transport of medical personnel for Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines will provide free transport of personnel who are sent to assist with the anti-pandemic fight in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, the largest hotspots of COVID-19 in the country, as from May 26.

The airline also exempts luggage fees for those personnel, allowing them to take along more medical supplies and materials for epidemic prevention and disease treatment.

Vietnam Airlines said it took the move in response to the appeal of the Health Minister on supporting localities seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early May, the national flag carrier also transported medical experts and medical supplies sent by the Vietnamese Party, government and people to Laos to help the neighbouring country cope with COVID-19.

Besides, Vietnam Airlines is the transporter of COVID-19 vaccine provided by COVAX Facilities and vaccine materials in the country.

The airline has always accompanied the Government and the community in COVID-19 prevention and control efforts since the pandemic began. It has carried out numerous flights to repatriate Vietnamese from abroad, or transport medical personnel and medical supplies to serve the anti-pandemic fight in the country, as well as to support other countries./.