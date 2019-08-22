Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner (Source: VNA)

- Vietnam Airlines has put the industry’s most efficient twin-aisle aircraft, the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, into service on the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route.The airline took delivery of the first of eight 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes on August 15 via lease from Air Lease Corporation.“Welcoming the largest member of the 787 family to our growing fleet ensures we continue to boast one of the youngest and most modern fleets in Asia and also add a competitive edge to Vietnam Airlines' operations. We appreciate the unbeatable efficiency performance with reduced fuel burn and outstanding passenger comfort and amenities,” said Phạm Ngọc Minh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines.“On our journey to become a 5-star airline, we are confident that the Boeing 787-10 fleet will further elevate the customer experience on the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route as well as many international routes.”The new 787-10 will complement Vietnam Airlines’ existing fleet of 787-9 jets. Both feature the Dreamliner’s ultra-efficient technology and passenger-pleasing comforts.The 787-10 is longer than the 787-9, providing the space to carry 40 more passengers and more cargo and helping it offer the lowest operating costs per seat of any twin-aisle jet in service today.Vietnam Airlines has achieved impressive growth in recent years and helped power the rapid rise of commercial aviation in Southeast Asia. Boeing sees even greater potential ahead and the 787-10 brings the perfect of combination of size and efficiency for Vietnam Airlines to serve high-demand routes, said Ihssane Mounir, senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing of The Boeing Company. -VNA