Vietnam Airlines puts up for sale over 2 million tickets for Tet
The Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, will offer more than 2 million tickets on all domestic flights during the 2021 lunar New Year (Tet) holiday to meet increasing travel demand.
Vietnam Airlines aircraft (Source: VNA)
Passengers can buy tickets from August 18 on Vietnam Airlines’ website, mobile phone app and ticket offices nationwide.
The group will also prioritise increasing flights on routes with high travel demand such as Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City/Vinh/Can Tho/Phu Quoc, and Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang/Hai Phong/ Thanh Hoa/Vinh/ Dong Hoi/ Hue/Pleiku.
To best meet the needs of passengers, the group will continue to offer fares within a wide price range. Tickets for flights during Tet are available for sale four months in advance to make it convenient for passengers to plan ahead when purchasing tickets for the holiday.
To ensure public health, it will also continue applying COVID-19 prevention and control measures./.