Vietnam Airlines ranked top of healthiest national brands
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines retained its top spot in a ranking of Vietnam’s national brands by UK-based reputable international Internet-based market research and data analytics company YouGov.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
This is the second consecutive year Vietnam Airlines has led the ranking, confirming the success of the airline in providing high quality services and meeting customers’ needs even amid the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vietnam Airlines brand wins the trust of customers thanks to its relentless efforts in performing national tasks, spreading human values and contributing to socio-economic development of the country.
YouGov's BrandIndex Rankings is based on scores from the YouGov BrandIndex solution - a methodology that measures the health of brands. The online survey was conducted from October 2019 to September 2020 in order to collect consumers' reviews of 251 brands in Vietnam, which were ranked based on the index score, calculated from the average of reputation, quality, value, impression, satisfaction, and recommend.
Overcoming difficulties posed by the pandemic, Vietnam Airlines is still maintaining its production and business activities as well as the strength of its brand name.
Recently, it has continuously received noble titles awarded by organisations as well as domestic and international customers, such as No. 1 in the Top 10 Most Famous Brands in Vietnam in 2020 awarded by the Vietnam Intellectual Property Association.
Vietnam Airlines was also honoured as the "Best Customer Experience Brand in Vietnam" by KPMG, "World's Leading Cultural Airlines" and "World's Leading Airlines for Premium Economy class" by World Travel Awards.
Besides, for the first time, Vietnam Airlines was also in the top 10 most valuable brands in Vietnam in a survey by Campaign Asia-Pacific, an organisation specialising in national brand communication, in cooperation with the market research company Nielsen./.