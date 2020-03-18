Vietnam Airlines reports flight incident
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on March 18 reported that its Flight VN920 from Ho Chi Minh City to Cambodia’s Phnom Penh experienced a tire puncture while taxiing on a runway to take off from Tan Son Nhat international airport in the city.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on March 18 reported that its Flight VN920 from Ho Chi Minh City to Cambodia’s Phnom Penh experienced a tire puncture while taxiing on a runway to take off from Tan Son Nhat international airport in the city.
The crew quickly settled the problem in accordance with provisions. The plane stopped on the runway and there was not any phenomenon like smoking, explosion or firing for the aircraft.
Following the incident, all passengers were brought to the terminal and they boarded another plane at 6pm the same day.
The plane in trouble has been towed to an apron, the carrier said./.
The crew quickly settled the problem in accordance with provisions. The plane stopped on the runway and there was not any phenomenon like smoking, explosion or firing for the aircraft.
Following the incident, all passengers were brought to the terminal and they boarded another plane at 6pm the same day.
The plane in trouble has been towed to an apron, the carrier said./.