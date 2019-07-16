Illustrative image (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)

Hanoi (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines reported a total revenue of over 51.6 trillion VND (2.24 billion USD) in the first half of this year, up 5.5 percent year-on-year.



Meanwhile, its pre-tax profit was estimated at 1.65 trillion VND, up 30 percent from the target.



As of late June, the debt-to-equity ratio was reduced from 2.58 to 2.32.



During the period, Vietnam Airlines successfully ran over 73,600 flights, carrying more than 13.9 million passengers, up 2 percent year-on-year, and over 180,000 tonnes of cargo, up 1.6 percent annually.



The on-time performance index averaged 90 percent.



For the first time, premium economy class service had been offered on Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City flights.



Many other services were also launched, including in-town check-in in Hanoi and the central city of Da Nang, telephone check-in in Ho Chi Minh City, and family and online check-in, reaching nearly 50 percent at Noi Bai, Da Nang and Tan Son Nhat airports.



With such efforts, Vietnam Airlines became a four-starred carrier for the fourth consecutive year, meeting 85 percent of criteria set by Skytrax.



It received and put into operation eight narrow-body Airbus A321neo, two wide-body Airbus A350, and bought 14 super aircraft Airbus A350.



After increasing its chartered capital to over 14.1 trillion VND, Vietnam Airlines listed its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on May 7.



During the remaining months of this year, the carrier plans to buy another 20 Airbus A321neo, put into use three wide-body Boeing 787-10, and launch new menu created by Global Cuisine Ambassador for Vietnam Luke Nguyen.-VNA