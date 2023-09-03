Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has made adjustments to its flight schedule to and from Taiwan (China) on September 3 and 4 due to the impact of storm Haikui.



Specifically, on September 3, the airline cancelled flights VN586 from Hanoi and VN580 from Ho Chi Minh City to Kaohsiung. The departure times for flights VN578 between Hanoi and Taipei and VN570 between Ho Chi Minh City and Taipei on September 3 were rescheduled to land in Taipei after 10 hours on September 4 (local time).



On September 4, the airline cancelled flights VN587 from Kaohsiung to Hanoi and VN581 from Kaohsiung to Ho Chi Minh City. Flights VN579 from Taipei to Hanoi and VN571 from Taipei to Ho Chi Minh City on the day were rescheduled to depart 4 hours later than originally planned.



A representative of Vietnam Airlines said several domestic flights in Vietnam may also be affected due to the delayed aircraft arrivals. Passengers affected by these changes will be supported by the carrier in accordance with current regulations./.