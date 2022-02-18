Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines conducted a return flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur on February 17, marking the resumption of regular flights between Malaysia and Vietnam after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Cao Chinh Mien, head of Vietnam Airlines’ branch in Malaysia said the resumption of commercial flights between Malaysia and Vietnam will not only help bring back Vietnamese citizens who are working and stranded in Malaysia but also contribute to attracting more tourists and promoting trade between the two countries.



Vietnam Airlines has updated its regular international flight itinerary on its official website. There will be flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur on February 17, 22, and 27, and every Wednesday from March 1.



Since January 1, Vietnam Airlines has resumed 24 international routes to 15 countries and territories.



The Vietnam Airlines representative said the carrier will raise the total number of international flights to at least 95 per week from April and at least 164 per week from July. It is expected that all international flights will be resumed to the pre-pandemic level to meet the demand of passengers, he said./.