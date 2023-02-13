The restoration of the route from Hanoi to Kuala Lumpur will complete the aviation links between Vietnam and Malaysia.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines has officially resumed the Hanoi – Kuala Lumpur route with four flights a week on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

On this occasion, the national flag carrier has launched a promotion with tickets costing only from 4,644,000 VND (nearly 197 USD) for a round trip (taxes and fees included) on this route.

Preferential tickets are being offered from now to March 26, 2023. Passengers can buy tickets on the airline's website, mobile application, official ticket offices, and agents of Vietnam Airlines nationwide.

The airline is currently operating 11 flights per week on the Ho Chi Minh City - Kuala Lumpur route. The restoration of the route from Hanoi to Kuala Lumpur will complete the aviation links between Vietnam and Malaysia.

Passengers arriving in Malaysia now no longer need to present vaccination status certification or COVID-19 test certificate.

In 2019 before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam Airlines served more than 220,000 passengers between Vietnam and Malaysia.

Since Vietnam reopened its border, Vietnam Airlines has resumed most of its international routes with more than 600 flights per week, equivalent to 70% of the pre-pandemic level./.