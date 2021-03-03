Society Can Tho office to support reintegration of returning migrant women Another One-Stop Service Office (OSSO) was launched in Can Tho on March 3 to facilitate sustainable reintegration of returning migrant women in the Mekong Delta city.

Society Lockdown lifted in Hai Duong’s Chi Linh city, Cam Giang district From midnight on March 3, the COVID-19lockdowns in Chi Linh city and Cam Giang district in the northern province of Hai Duong were lifted and province-wide social distancing ended after 15 days.

Society HCM City: early start proposed for over 4.8 trillion VND traffic project The Ho Chi Minh City management board for traffic works construction and investment has urged early completion of paperwork for construction on a road linking Tran Quoc Hoan and Cong Hoa roads to begin in December.