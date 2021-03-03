Vietnam Airlines resumes HCM City – Van Don flights
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines resumed flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 3, the same day the airport was allowed to reopen after local COVID-19 outbreaks were put under control.
Flights from HCM City take off at 1:00pm and those from Van Don 3:45pm. All are operated on Airbus A321 with four-star services.
From March 3 to 17, one weekly flight will ply the route between the two destinations, on Wednesdays. Flight numbers will be increased to three a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, from March 18 until the end of the year.
The resumption of the HCM City – Van Don flights is expected to help boost tourism in Quang Ninh and neighbouring provinces, said a representative from Vietnam Airlines, adding that the airline will cooperate with Quang Ninh to adopt measures to stimulate travel demand and revive local economy.
Vietnam Airlines launched the HCM City – Van Don air route in December 2018.
Van Don International Airport was temporarily shut down on January 29 after an airport security staff was confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus./.