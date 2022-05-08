Vietnam Airlines resumes Kuala Lumpur-Hanoi route
A Vietnam Airlines flight from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur landed safely at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi at night on May 7, making it the first operated by the national flag carrier between the two capitals after 26 months due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency in Kuala Lumpur, Hoang Minh Tri, head of the airlines’ branch in Malaysia, said there will be three flights on the route per week.
The resumption is necessary, as demand is recovering thanks to the control of the pandemic, Tri said.
He said that Malaysia authorities request passengers to present a negative COVID-19 test result prior to boarding.
According to the manager, between now and the end of the year, Vietnam Airlines will also gradually increase its frequency on the Kuala Lumpur – Ho Chi Minh City route to a maximum of two flights a day.
Tri said he hopes in 2023, demand for travel between the nations will get back to the level before the pandemic.
The branch stopped operating flights from Malaysia to Vietnam from March 17, 2020, due to the former’s pandemic-induced border closure. On February 18 this year, it reopened the air route./.