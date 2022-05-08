Business Crude oil output exceeds target by 23 percent in four months The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has reported that its crude oil output reached 3.63 million tonnes in the first four months of this year, surpassing the set target by 23 percent.

Business Obstacles get in the way of e-tax payments The launch of e-tax was expected to facilitate tax declaration and tax payment, but some firms are still finding it difficult to fulfil their financial duties via the online portal.

Business MoIT facilitates development of two industrial supporting centres The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is carrying out procedures for infrastructure investment for two centres facilitating industrial development in the northern and southern regions, according to the ministry's Industry Agency.