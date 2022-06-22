Crewmembers of Vietnam Airlines Flight VN56 Đội before departing from London to Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines reopened flights to Terminal 4 at London Heathrow Airport (LHR) on June 22.



Nearly 270 passengers on flight VN56 departing from London to Hanoi received support and guidance from Vietnam Airlines staff for boarding procedures at Terminal 4.



Following the gradual recovery of the global aviation industry, Vietnam Airlines is fully prepared to meet the growing demand from international markets which will substantially contribute to the country's post pandemic economy growth, the firm said.



Starting from July 5, Vietnam Airlines will operate three flights per week on the London-Hanoi route every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.



From August 11 to October 29, the airline will operate flights from London to Hanoi every Tuesday and Thursday and services from London to Ho Chi Minh City will resume on Saturdays, while flights from Ho Chi Minh City to London will operate every Friday.



Thu Vu, an overseas Vietnamese living in London and a passenger on flight VN56, said that checking in at Terminal T4 is convenient because it is small and close to the boarding gates, while there are many duty free shops near the terminal.



Thu said she always tries to book with Vietnam Airlines to support the national airline, expressing her hope that Vietnam Airlines will continue to increase flights between Vietnam and the UK.



Vietnam Airlines is working to improve its flight schedule to the UK and Europe to meet the recovering international flight demand, contributing to attracting tourists and promoting Vietnam’s post-pandemic economic growth./.