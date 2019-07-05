At the workshop (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam’s flag carrier Vietnam Airlines organised a workshop in Brussels on July 4 to introduce its air routes to representatives from over 30 Belgian travel agencies.The event aims to promote information related to Vietnam Airlines, air routes and services provided by the firm, as well as incentives for travelers from Brussels to Vietnam through major European transit points like Paris, Frankfurt or London.By using modern wide-body aircraft of Airbus 350 and Boeing 787, and advantages that Vietnam Airlines has obtained through SkyTeam aviation alliance membership, the firm assures that it offers visitors interesting experiences together world-class quality services with affordable price.Pascal Van de Moortel, representative of Vietnam Airlines in Brussels, said the firm targets tourism agencies, and those who attended the event are tour designers for travel companies and can recommend customers most convenient airline services for their tours.Travel agency representatives could be the most efficient promoters of Vietnam Airlines in particular and Vietnam's tourism industry in general, he said.The representatives were very interested in information introduced at the workshop, saying that the information is very interesting and detailed and suitable for group tours.Xenia Phicips from TUI Group said her firm has organised many tours to Vietnam, and its customers have enjoyed flight services provided by Vietnam Airlines.More and more Belgian people are interested in traveling to Vietnam, but a lack of a direct route between the two countries make many hesitate to decide Vietnam as their holiday destination.The seminar was part of efforts to attract affluent tourists from Belgium and other European nations to Vietnam.In 2010, Vietnam Airlines became a member of SkyTeam – a global airline alliance whose 20 members provide access to an extensive global network of 16,609 daily flights to 1074 destinations in 177 countries. This membership reaffirmed the carrier’s position on the global aviation map.In 2015, Vietnam Airlines became the first airline in the world to successfully operate both next-generation aircraft Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A350-900 XWB at the same time.The airline has spearheaded Vietnam’s aviation market – one of the fastest-growing domestic markets in the world – throughout its 20 years of development at a double-digit annual growth rate.-VNA