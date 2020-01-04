Vietnam Airlines serves passengers Canh oranges
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will offer Canh oranges from Luc Ngan district in Bac Giang province on its flights between January 2 and January 15 to business-class passengers on the Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City air route and international flights departing from the two cities.
Vietnam Airlines serves passengers Canh oranges (Source: Vietnam Airlines)
The move comes as part of a long-term programme known as the "Four seasons of love" which will run alongside the airline's campaign series known as “Flights of Nation”.
During this period, it is anticipated that customers of the airline will consume approximately 2,000 kilos of canh oranges.
Vietnam Airlines has specifically selected fruits which are produced in growing areas that follow standards set by VietGap in Luc Ngan district of Bac Giang province. It is hoped that this will ensure that all passengers are given fruits that are both fresh and of high quality.
In addition, the oranges will be accompanied by a certificate of food safety issued by a competent authority.
In recent times, the airline has consistently served passengers with a variety of fresh seasonal fruits from all regions of the country, including green-skin grapefruits, Hoa Loc mangoes, Tay Ninh melons, Binh Thuan dragon fruit, Luc Ngan litchi, and Hung Yen longan.
The "Four seasons of love" programme has served to introduce various regional specialties to customers whilst simultaneously elevating the nation’s image to international friends./.