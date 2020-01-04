Society HCM City to improve public satisfaction in administrative procedures Ho Chi Minh City needs to improve the levels of public satisfaction in administrative services if it wants to develop sustainably, Tran Luu Quang, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, said.

Society Country’s largest seedling producer focuses on quality Ben Tre province, the Mekong Delta’s largest producer of fruit, vegetable and other seedlings, has strengthened quality management to promote its seedling brands and agriculture produce.

Society Cao Bang, Binh Dinh provinces to get rice aid Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has approved the granting of rice from the national reserves to Cao Bang and Binh Dinh provinces to help needy people and those who were affected by storms and flooding.