Vietnam Airlines signs cooperation deal with Turkish Airlines
The national flag carriers of Vietnam and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening bilateral cooperation at the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK this week.
At the event (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)Hanoi (VNA) –
In the context of the aviation sector exerting efforts to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic, the strengthening of cooperation not only opens up new opportunities for Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines to improve their competitiveness but also promotes socio-economic and cultural exchanges between Vietnam and Turkey and Europe and the Middle East.
Accordingly, the airlines will expand cooperation in passenger and freight transport, and consider the possibility of collaboration in codesharing on flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Istanbul.
Vietnam Airlines General Director Le Hong Ha said their cooperation will bring great benefits to passengers, and promote aviation connectivity, economic and cultural exchanges between Vietnam and Turkey and other countries in Europe and the Middle East.
The decision is part of the carrier’s efforts to strengthen cooperation and expand its flight network after the pandemic, and seize new development opportunities, he added.
Chief Investment & Technology Officer at Turkish Airlines Levent Konukcu emphasised the importance of cooperation with Vietnam Airlines, saying their collaboration can contribute to enhancing the two countries’ relations.
Established in 1933, Turkish Airlines now has a fleet of up to 382 aircraft flying to 340 destinations around the globe, including 287 international flights.
Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines was set up in 1995 and has over 100 aircraft. It provides services on more than 100 routes to over 20 domestic and 30 international destinations./.