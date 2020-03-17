Vietnam Airlines suspends flights to France, Malaysia
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will suspend flights between Vietnam and France from March 17 night amid the worsening COVID-19 outbreak.
Specifically, Vietnam Airlines will cancel flight VN11 from Ho Chi Minh City to Paris on March 17 night.
Other flights between the two countries will be suspended until there is a new notice from authorities.
Flights between Vietnam and the UK and Germany will be maintained as scheduled.
In Southeast Asia, Vietnam Airlines temporarily stopped flights between Vietnam and Malaysia from March 18-31 due to the Malaysian government’s border lock-down during the period.
The carrier will consider cutting or reducing flights in the region due to the epidemic and the Vietnamese government’s new regulations related to immigration and quarantine.
Passengers buying tickets for flights between Vietnam and France departing from March 18 – June 30 will be eligible for changing journeys or flight dates for free.
Meanwhile, passengers with tickets on Vietnam – Malaysia flights from March 18 -31 could also change flight dates free-of-charge.
Further information could be found on the website www.vietnamairlines.com, www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, Vietnam Airlines ticket agents, customer care hotline 1900 1100 (calling from Vietnam) or 842438320320 (calling from abroad)./.
