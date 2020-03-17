Business Automated aviation customs system to officially open in May The single window and automated aviation customs supervision system is scheduled to open at Noi Bai International Airport in May, according to Hanoi’s Department of Customs.

Business Rubber group moves listing from UPCoM to HoSE The Vietnam Rubber Group - JSC (VRG) on March 17 moved 4 billion shares coded GVR listed on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

Business Public capital disbursement improves in first two months Almost 34.75 trillion VND (1.49 billion USD) of public investment capital was disbursed in the first two months of 2020, equivalent to 7.38 percent of the year’s plan and nearly doubling the value and progress in the same period last year.