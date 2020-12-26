Business Vietnam in top five markets globally for cost efficiency Vietnam is among the top five countries in the world in cost efficiency, according to ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions’ Total Workforce Index (TWI).

Business Goods demand for Tet up due to domestic confidence on economic recovery The purchasing power in the domestic market is expected to increase by between 15-20 percent from now until the 2021 Tet (Lunar New Year), with food products seeing the strongest rise, said Tran Duy Dong, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Domestic Market Department.

Business PM requests impact assessment for Gia Lai golf course project Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) assess the environmental impact of the Dak Doa golf course project in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.

Business PM approves intellectual property development programme The Prime Minister has recently issued Decision No 2205/QD-TTg approving the intellectual property (IP) development programme to 2030.