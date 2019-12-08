Society National volunteer day 2019 held in Hanoi National Volunteer Day 2019 was held in Hanoi on December 8 as part of activities in response to International Volunteer Day (December 5).

Society Schools of southern students in the north celebrate 65th anniversary A ceremony was held in Hanoi on December 8 to mark the 65th founding anniversary of the schools for southern students in the north, which were described by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as one of the most successful educational models in Vietnam.

Society Conference adopts Hanoi Call for Action on early childhood development The Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on Early Childhood Development (ECD) adopted a Hanoi Call for Action on the implementation of ECD during its closing session in Hanoi on December 6.

Society Vietnam launches 49th UPU letter-writing contest The 49th edition of the International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People was launched at a ceremony held at Thanh Cong secondary school in Hanoi on December 6.