Vietnam Airlines to increase flights to Philippines for football fans
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on December 7 that it will have six more flights to Manila on December 10 to serve football fans, who want to watch the finals of SEA Games 30's men football between Vietnam and Indonesia.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
The additional services from Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City to the Philippine capital of Manila will provide more than 1,300 seats.
The added flights, using Airbus A321 and wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliners, are scheduled to depart from Vietnam on the morning of December 10 and return home on the early morning of the following day.
Vietnam Airlines is also cooperating with several travel agencies to create two-day tours on December 10 and 11 by combining air tickets with travel services to help fans enjoy the atmosphere of the SEA Games.
The package tours already include return tickets, tickets for the men’s football final match, tour guides as well as travel and food costs.
Earlier from November 26 to December 2, the national flag carrier operated three direct flights to carry members of the Vietnamese sporting delegation to the Philippines./.