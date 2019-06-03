Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on June 3 that it will open a direct air route between the central City of Da Nang and Busan city of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on July 20.The new route aims to meet rising travel demand between Vietnam and the East Asian nation, the firm said.This is the third route between Vietnam and Busan run by Vietnam Airlines, following the Hanoi-Busan and Ho Chi Minh City-Busan.Flights on the route are scheduled to take off at 0:20 am from Da Nang and 7:30 am from Busan on Tuesday; and at 0:50 am from Da Nang and 8:00 am from Busan on Saturday.Vietnam Airlines will use A321 with four-star international standard for the flights, which are hoped to bring more RoK visitors to Vietnam, and vice versa.In 2018, Vietnam Airlines carried over 350,000 passengers between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and Busan, contributing to promoting trade and tourism between the two countries.-VNA