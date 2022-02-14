Vietnam Airlines will launch online check-in service for passengers departing from Lien Khuong Airport in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat city from February 16. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will launch online check-in service for passengers departing from Lien Khuong Airport in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat city from February 16.



This is the 10th domestic airport the carrier provides this service after Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Van Don, Cat Bi, Vinh, Chu Lai and Con Dao.



According to Vietnam Airlines, the expansion of its airport network applying online check-in service is one of its efforts to achieve the goal of a digital airline.



Passengers can save time by check-in online via website www.vietnamairlines.com or mobile app within 24 hours until 60 minutes prior to their scheduled departure time.



After completing the online check-in process, passengers will receive an “Online Boarding Pass” via email or can print it. They can go straight to the security checkpoint and boarding gate without having to go to the airline's check-in counters at the airport for confirming their bookings. Those with checked baggage can complete procedures at the designated check-in counters.



Online check-in service does not only help passengers' trips go smoothly and quickly with just a few simple steps but also helps limit queuing and gathering of many people at the airport.



Over the years, the carrier has been developing self-check-in forms at domestic airports and will continue to expand the service in the future to improve customer experiences. With the goal of becoming a 5-star international airline, Vietnam Airlines is studying and deploying innovations to give passengers a complete and comfortable flight experience./.