Destinations Long Coc tea hills turn misty as season changes In late autumn and early winter, the Long Coc tea hills in northern Vietnam are blanketed by fog and turn into a photographers’ delight.

Travel Vietnam welcomes over 954,000 foreign tourists this year Vietnam has welcomed 954,600 foreign visitors so far this year, 10 times higher than the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Travel HCM City is most favoured destination for local travel: Survey Domestic tourism continues to lead the way, with Ho Chi Minh City remaining the top destination for local travel in 2022, according to a study, ‘Summer Travel Trends’, released by online digital travel platform Agoda.

Travel Fluffy white clouds over Khau Pha Pass Khau Pha Pass in Mu Cang Chai district, the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, is an attractive destination. The pass stuns travelers with its beautiful and poetic scenery, where high mountains stand on one side and the other side is a deep valley covered with fluffy white clouds around the year.