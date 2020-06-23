Passengers of Vietnam Airlines' first flight linking the two cities of Hai Phong and Can Tho (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will launch five new domestic routes in July, bringing its total to 57, a representative of the airline announced on June 23.

The move aims to bolster the tourism sector and respond to a campaign encouraging Vietnamese to travel to local destinations initiated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The new routes will link the central city of Da Nang with Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta’s Kien Giang province and Thanh Hoa province in the north-central region; and Da Lat in the central highlands province of Lam Dong with Thanh Hoa, Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

To celebrate the new flights, the carrier is offering promotional tickets at 546,000 VND (24 USD) per leg, including taxes and fees, on these new routes and existing ones connecting Can Tho with Hai Phong, Vinh, and Buon Me Thuot; and Hai Phong with Buon Me Thuot.

The tickets can be purchased at www.vietnamairlines.com or at its booking offices until mid-July, for flights departing no later than the end of December.

Vietnam Airlines has resumed nearly 320 flights a day in its domestic network./.