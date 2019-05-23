Vietnam Airlines will open a new route connecting Hanoi and the central province of Quang Binh on June 1 (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)

– National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will open a direct route between Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport and Dong Hoi Airport in the central province of Quang Binh on June 1.The route will have seven flights per week. Flights will take off daily at 6am from Hanoi and 7:40am from Dong Hoi, with A321 aircraft at a 4-star international standard.On this occasion, Vietnam Airlines will offer discounts for passengers on the new route between Hanoi and Dong Hoi, with a one-way airfare of 399,000 VND (17 USD) for economy and 1.8 million VND (76.8 USD) for business, excluding other fees and taxes.In April, the carrier increased the frequency of its route between Dong Hoi and the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City from four to seven flights per week.Jetstar Pacific and Vietnam Air Service Company (VASCO), also provide daily flights on HCM City-Dong Hoi and Hanoi-Dong Hoi routes, respectively.-VNA