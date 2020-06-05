Vietnam Airlines to open two new domestic routes
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will open two new routes this month connecting Vinh city in the central province of Nghe An with Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and Nha Trang city in central Khanh Hoa province.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will open two new routes this month connecting Vinh city in the central province of Nghe An with Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and Nha Trang city in central Khanh Hoa province.
The new routes are expected to meet the increasing travel demands during this summer holidays and contribute to promoting domestic tourism in the post-COVID-19 period.
There will be four round-trip flights between Vinh and Phu Quoc every week on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays, starting from June 12. Meanwhile, three round-trip flights will be conducted each week on the Vinh-Nha Trang route on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, from June 22.
The carrier said that to mark the opening of the new routes, it will offer 6,666 tickets at just 66,000 VND (2.8 USD) each one-way, equivalent to 546,000 VND including taxes and fees. They will be available from June 6 to 12 for flights until December 31, 2020.
Vietnam Airlines has launched 13 new domestic routes, including the two above-said ones, in May and June, raising its total domestic routes to 54.
The carrier has fully recovered all of its domestic routes with about 300 flights each day./.