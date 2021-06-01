With the project, Vietnam Airlines becomes the first airline in Vietnam to pilot this application, which is considered the key to open up the border, facilitating passengers’ travel between countries while meeting all relevant entry requirements.

IATA is committed to supporting and closely coordinating with Vietnam Airlines throughout the trial period.

According to Vietnam Airlines General Director Le Hong Ha, promoting digital transformation through an electronic health passport solution such as the IATA Travel Pass, will help quickly restore regular international passenger transport.

The IATA Travel Pass is now being piloted by more than 30 airlines worldwide and three countries have officially allowed the use of this app for entry./.

VNA