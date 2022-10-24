Business Vietnamese airports expected to serve 100 mln passengers in 2022 Vietnamese airports are expected to serve 100 million passengers this year, compared to the pre-pandemic level of 120 million recorded in 2019, said Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Dinh Viet Thang.

Business Vietnamese farm produce raise profile in Australia The Vietnam Trade Office in Australia is showcasing Vietnamese agro-fisheries at Foodservice Sydney 2022 from October 23-25, one of the world’s annual biggest food industry and dining service exhibition.

Business Central bank raises selling price of USD to 24,870 VND The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on October 24 continued to sharply increase the selling price of the US dollar by 490 VND to 24,870 VND per USD - the highest rise in many years.

Business Loc Troi receives orders to export 400,000 tonnes of rice to EU Loc Troi Group, a leading provider of agricultural services and products in Vietnam, has so far got orders to export 400,000 tonnes of rice to the European Union (EU) market in 2023, according to a representative of the company.