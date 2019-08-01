Vietnam Airlines will receive the first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner in early August (Source: internet)

- The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced it plan to receive the first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner in early this month and become the fourth in Asia and the fifth in the world to operate the aircraft.This is the largest version of the wide-body, two-aisle, and two-engine Boeing 787 Dreamliner.For the upcoming Boeing 787-10 series, Vietnam Airlines will arrange 24 business-class seats and 343 economy seats for the plane.The reception of the world's most modern aircraft is part of Vietnam Airline’s strategies to upgrade its service quality, towards becoming a 5-star airline under Skytrax standard by 2020.From 2015, Vietnam Airlines has continuously increased the number of wide-body aircraft fleet with a total of 14 "super-aircraft" Airbus A350-900 XWB and 11 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.It has planned to add 20 more Airbus A321neo to its narrow body fleet in 2019./.