Vietnam Airlines to resume flights between Van Don and Da Nang
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will resume return flights between the northern province of Quang Ninh and the central city of Da Nang on July 30.
An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will resume return services between the northern province of Quang Ninh and the central city of Da Nang on July 30.
The airline will operate three one-hour flights per week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights will depart at 3:00pm at Da Nang International Airport and 4:55pm at Quang Ninh-based Van Don International Airport.
The move aims to reconnect Vietnam’s most popular destinations among domestic travellers and further boost tourism post-COVID-19.
It is expected for Quang Ninh to welcome more visitors from the central and Central Highlands provinces to explore its picturesque Ha Long Bay – the World’s Natural Heritage, the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscape, the newly-launched Japan-style hot-spring resort Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh and more.
It will also cut travel time for tourists from the northeast region to renown destinations in Da Nang and neighbouring Quang Nam province.
The Van Don International Airport is also serving daily flights between Quang Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City to meet rising travel demand during the summer./.