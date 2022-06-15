London Heathrow Airport (Photo: blueskyexecutivecars.uk)

Hanoi (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said it will officially resume operations at Terminal 4 of London Heathrow Airport in the UK from June 22.



The carrier has completed preparations in terms of logistics, equipment and personnel.



From July 5 to August 10, there will be flights between Hanoi and London on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. From August 11 to October 29, flights will take off on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The London-Ho Chi Minh City route will be resumed on Saturdays, while the return flights will be operated on Fridays.



Notably, Vietnam Airlines will offer round-trip tickets from London to Hanoi/HCM City at prices starting from 615 GBP (743 USD), including tax and fees.



The promotion is applicable to tickets purchased from July 1 to 15 for trips from August 23 to November 3./.