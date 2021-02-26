Vietnam Airlines to resume flights to Van Don Airport on March 3
Vietnam Airlines announced on February 26 that it will resume flights between Ho Chi Minh City and the northern province of Quang Ninh’s Van Don Airport, which had been hit by COVID-19, on March 3 as the province has brought the pandemic under control and the airport is now safe to cater to passengers.
The national flag carrier will therefore become the first to restart flights to the Van Don airport since the local COVID-19 outbreak began.
From March 3 to 17, one weekly flight will ply the route between the two destinations, on Wednesdays. Flight numbers will be increased to three a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, from March 18 until the end of the year.
Flights will take off at 1pm from HCM City and 3.45pm from Van Don.
Passengers on the first three flights after resumption will enjoy a discounted fair of 507,000 VND (22 USD) per leg.
According to the carrier, as the third wave of COVID-19 was handled quite well, the number of passengers travelling by air quickly recovered. During the recent Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, the aviation sector operated about 14,400 flights in total, ferrying more than 1.7 million passengers./.