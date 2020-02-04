Society Vietnamese people in France share Tet joy About 1,000 Vietnamese people in France and international friends shared the joy of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival at a celebration held by the Vietnamese Embassy at the Paris City Hall on February 3.

Society Vietnam-China passenger trains suspended as coronavirus spreads Passenger Train T8701/MR2 from China to Vietnam will be suspended as from 18:05 on February 4 amidst the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Society Seminars on Australia’s technology transfer to be held The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and its Vietnam’s partner universities will hold training seminars on technological transfer in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in February.

Society Coronavirus-related fake news should be prevented: Minister The Minister of Information and Communications wants those working underneath him to be more proactive to rid the internet of fake news about coronavirus.