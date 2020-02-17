Vietnam Airlines uses wide-bodied aircraft on Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route
Vietnam Airlines begins to use wide-bodied aircraft on Hanoi-HCM City route on February 15. (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)
Hanoi (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines began to use wide-bodied aircraft on the route between Hanoi and the southern hub on February 15.
The Vietnam Airlines Group (comprising Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific) are operating nearly 40 flights each day between the country’s two largest cities.
With the use of wide-bodied aircraft on the route, which is the busiest among domestic ones, the airline said it wants to provide flexible schedule and the best possible comfort for passengers.
Also on February 15, domestic carrier Bamboo Airways raised the number of its flights on the Hanoi-HCM City route to 36 per day as from February 15, compared to 18-20 before February 15.
The wide-bodied Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is used for flights on the route.
Bamboo Airways ran its first commercial flight in January 2019. As of the end of last year, it served over three million passengers on nearly 20,000 flights.
The airline's representative said the move is designed to better meet passengers' needs.