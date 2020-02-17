Business Foreign banks to arrange funds for LNG-fired power plants PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) has said that a consortium of Citibank and Ingbank will arrange funds for the construction of its gas-fired power plants Nhon Trach 3 and 4 in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,218 VND per USD on February 17, up 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 14).

Business State capital in Viglacera to be fully divested in 2020 The Construction Ministry will divest the remaining State capital in ceramic and tile producer Viglacera Corporation this year, said head of the ministry’s Enterprises Management Department Dao Minh Thanh.

Business COVID-19: Border localities asked to resume trade with China Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has asked the northern provinces of Lang Son and Quang Ninh to resume imports, exports and transport of goods through three sub-border gates in the two localities after a suspension due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).