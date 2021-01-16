A modern wide-body aircraft of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Airlines is determined to provide the best services possible for delegations attending the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, its Chairman Dang Ngoc Hoa said.



Responsible for transporting congress delegates, the national flag carrier has adopted appropriate flight schedules in line with the travel needs of the delegations.



It will use a modern fleet to ensure the provision of the best services to passengers during the period the congress is taking place, from January 25 to February 2.

The airline has arranged personnel with high qualifications, experience and skills to serve the delegations as well as those who will welcome and see off them at airports.





It has also developed scenarios and plans to ensure the best quality services during the important event, Hoa said.



All employees on these flights or involved in ground services have been rigorously selected and had their skills improved.



Over the last five years, Vietnam Airlines has made breakthroughs via adopting many development strategies, affirming its leading position in the domestic market, ensuring safety and security, and fully performing the political tasks assigned by the State.



It has become one of the leading airlines in Southeast Asia in terms of size, brand value, business efficiency, restructuring, and innovation.



In the next five years, with the motto “Solidarity-creativeness-firmness-action”, the Party Organisation of Vietnam Airlines is determined to maintain its position as the number 1 airline in Vietnam and among the top in Asia.



The Vietnam Airlines Group, which owns Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and the Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), aims to continue to hold the largest market share in Vietnam, providing high-quality aviation services and meeting the diverse needs of customers.



Vietnam Airlines has identified its key tasks in the time to come as ensuring absolute safety, recovering financial health, improving operational efficiency, and maintaining business growth./.

