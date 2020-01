– National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines officially put into operation the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on the route between Ho Chi Minh City and China’s Shanghai and on January 1.It was the first route between Vietnam and China using Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.Vietnam Airlines is one of the five Asian carriers that runs two of the most modern aircraft Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 787-10.Its representative in Shanghai said Boeing 787-10 line has optimal operating cost per seat, creating competitive edge and better serve travelling demand of the two countries’ people.The carrier plans to carry about 190,000 passengers on Shanghai – Ho Chi Minh City route in 2020.The new 787-10 will complement Vietnam Airlines’ existing fleet of 787-9 jets. Both feature the Dreamliner’s ultra-efficient technology and passenger-pleasing comforts.The 787-10 is longer than the 787-9, providing the space to carry 15 percent more passengers and cargo.In addition, the new-generation aircraft is environmentally friendly thanks to the integration of advanced technology that helps reduce 25 percent of fuel per seat compared to the previous generation aircraft./.