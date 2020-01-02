Business Vietnamese airports expect to serve 127 million passengers in 2020 The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said 21 airports that it is managing and operating are expected to serve a total of 127 million passengers in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 10 percent.

Business Central bank aims to keep inflation below 4 percent again The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) aims to again curb the inflation below 4 percent and sustain the monetary market this year, SBV Governor Le Minh Hung told a teleconference of the banking sector in Hanoi on January 2.

Business HCM City – St. Petersburg direct air route proposed Ho Chi Minh City has proposed a direct air route linking it with Saint Petersburg city of Russia in an effort to facilitate bilateral tourism, investment, trade and people-to-people exchange.

Business Vietnam Airlines, Delta Air Lines to begin codeshare flights in Jan. Vietnam Airlines and US-based Delta Air Lines will begin their reciprocal codeshare agreement in January to operate Vietnam – US flights via Japan’s Tokyo, a representative from the Vietnamese national flag carrier said on January 2.