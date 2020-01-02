Vietnam Airlines’s Boeing 787-10 used for HCM City-Shanghai route
Vietnam Airlines' Boeing 787-10 (Photo: VNA)
Beijing (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines officially put into operation the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on the route between Ho Chi Minh City and China’s Shanghai and on January 1.
It was the first route between Vietnam and China using Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.
Vietnam Airlines is one of the five Asian carriers that runs two of the most modern aircraft Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 787-10.
Its representative in Shanghai said Boeing 787-10 line has optimal operating cost per seat, creating competitive edge and better serve travelling demand of the two countries’ people.
The carrier plans to carry about 190,000 passengers on Shanghai – Ho Chi Minh City route in 2020.
The new 787-10 will complement Vietnam Airlines’ existing fleet of 787-9 jets. Both feature the Dreamliner’s ultra-efficient technology and passenger-pleasing comforts.
The 787-10 is longer than the 787-9, providing the space to carry 15 percent more passengers and cargo.
In addition, the new-generation aircraft is environmentally friendly thanks to the integration of advanced technology that helps reduce 25 percent of fuel per seat compared to the previous generation aircraft./.
