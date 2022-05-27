Vietnam, Algeria agree on measures to foster cooperation
At the third political consultation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu and Secretary General of Algeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad Chakib Rachid Kaid on May 27 agreed on measures to improve the efficiency of cooperation between the two countries, making it match their political ties and massive potential.
The officials co-chaired the third political consultation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, which was held in Hanoi.
They rejoiced at developments of the multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and Algeria over the past time, saying despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have maintained meetings via Party and State channels, and gradually restored economic ties.
The two sides concurred to step up all-level delegation exchanges, and pay heed to expanding collaboration in economy, trade and investment, and boost cooperation in culture and sports as well as partnerships between localities.
Chakib Rachid Kaid commended Vietnam’s role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and congratulated the country on its successful non-permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021.
The officials shared the view that Vietnam and Algeria should continue their close cooperation and mutual support at international organisations, thus contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world at large, and for common interests of developing nations.
They witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam and the Algerian academy of diplomacy and international relations.
On this occasion, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception for Chakib Rachid Kaid, during which the host affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always attach importance to the traditional, faithful relations between the two countries, and expressed his hope to deepen the relationship.
Son thanked the Algerian government for facilitating Vietnam’s oil and gas projects and supporting the Vietnamese community in the African nation.
The minister also suggested the two ministries further coordinate to boost the bilateral cooperation, especially in politics, diplomacy and economy, with priority given to trade, oil and gas, labour and agriculture.
He called for joint efforts to accelerate the organisation of the 12th meeting of the Vietnam-Algeria inter-governmental committee in the fourth quarter of this year, and organise activities marking the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.
While in Vietnam, Chakib Rachid Kaid paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap, and paid a courtesy visit to Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi, president of the Vietnamese sub-committee of the inter-governmental committee./.