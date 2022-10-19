Engineers of PVEP and Algeria at the operation centre of Bir Seba oil field (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Algeria have enjoyed sound traditional friendship over the past six decades, Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Boubazine Abdelhamid said in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam-Algeria diplomatic relations.



Vietnam recognised the provisional government of the Algerian Republic on September 26, 1958, one week after its establishment announcement, he noted. The bilateral diplomatic relations, which were established in 1962, have been expanded to economic, technical and financial cooperation, said the diplomat.



He held that the 12th meeting of the Vietnam-Algeria Joint Committee in December will create new momentum for bilateral partnership after two years of COVID-19.



The ambassador said that the organisation of the third political consultation between the two Foreign Ministries in May was a good start for the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the bilateral ties. He also highlighted a number of activities that the Algerian Embassy plans for the rest of this year on the occasion.



However, he said that the economic partnership between the two countries has yet to match their sound political relations and potential. Two-way trade reached only 265.54 million USD last year, with Algeria’s imports hitting 231.57 million USD, he noted. He recognised Vietnam’s efforts in balancing bilateral trade by encouraging domestic firms to further explore the Algerian market to seek more opportunities in trading of farm produce, minerals and other crude materials.

Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Boubazine Abdelhamid (Photo: VNA)

He stressed the need for both sides to renovate and update the legal framework for bilateral partnership to boost trade and investment ties.



The Algerian diplomatic hailed socio-economic achievements that Vietnam has gained over the years, with great success in agriculture and industry.



Vietnam is now one of the most opened economies in the world with about 70 trade agreements, with export revenue reaching a record of 668.5 billion USD last year, and foreign direct investment amounting to 395 billion USD, he noted, asserting that the figures showed that the country is on a right way to prosperity.



The diplomat also shared his love for Vietnam as well as the country’s traditional martial art (Vovinam).



He affirmed that Vietnam is a model for the combination of traditional and modern features, describing the country as a tree with strong roots and countless rising branches./.