Vietnamese players arrive in Japan (Photo: VNA) Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnam are determined to do their utmost in the game against Japan on March 29 in the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Vietnam are determined to do their utmost in the game against Japan on March 29 in the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, head coach Park Hang-seo has said.

In a press conference prior to the last match of the round, the coach stated that some players have been ruled out by COVID-19 or injuries and, as a result, the team travelled to Japan with only 20 footballers.

Japan are a powerhouse, yet Vietnam are set to surprise them with a better performance, he added.

For his part, midfielder Nguyen Cong Phuong said although Vietnam are facing various difficulties, all members will spare no efforts to gain the best results.

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam, a Cerezo Osaka club member in Japan’s J-League 1, may earn his cap after having recovered from injuries. He played for Vietnam in the game against Japan at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup with many excellent saves.

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam (Photo: VNA) The Vietnam-Japan fixture is to take place at 5.35pm (Vietnam time) at Saitama Stadium in Japan.

Vietnam lost 0-1 to the Asian giants in the first leg at My Dinh Stadium last November./.

VNA