Vietnam all set for ASEAN Chairmanship 2020: Deputy FM
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the ceremony to hand over the ASEAN Chairmanship to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is ready to take on the role of ASEAN Chair in 2020, making contributions to building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.
In an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency, Dung said that meticulous preparations have been made by the National ASEAN 2020 Committee, which was set up at the end of 2018 to outline a plan for the year.
Vietnam has penned detailed communications plan which contains a multitude of cultural, art and tourism activities to promote images of the Vietnamese people and land to international friends, he said, adding that careful preparations from receptions and logistics to security and health have been put in place to ensure security for officials and delegates.
This year, the country will host more than 300 meetings and activities at different levels, with the 36th ASEAN Summit and the ASEAN – New Zealand Commemorative Summit scheduled in Da Nang in April, and the 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Hanoi in November.
The country will chair the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) in Ha Long in August, along with 20 ministerial-level meetings, he added.
At the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat this month, ministers plan to adopt programmes and activities for ASEAN 2020.
Vietnam has selected the theme “Cohesive and Responsive” for ASEAN 2020, and has received strong support from ASEAN member states and partners, Dung said, holding the two elements are interdependent and complimentary.
Under the theme, Vietnam will promote five priorities during its chairmanship year, including strengthening ASEAN solidarity and unity, promoting regional connectivity and adaptability to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, fostering awareness of the ASEAN community and identity, stepping up partnerships for peace and sustainable development, and improving the adaptability and operational efficiency of the ASEAN apparatus./.