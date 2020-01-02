Politics Coordination needed to ensure national interests, security: Minister The Government, National Assembly, ministries and localities should focus on implementing the national security strategy in 2020 and strengthen coordination to ensure national interests and security in all fields, Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam said at the government-to-locality teleconference on December 31.

Politics Year-end cabinet meeting focuses on institution, law building Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the year’s final regular cabinet meeting in Hanoi on December 31, focusing discussions on the institution and law building work.

Politics Economic development must go with environmental protection: PM Economic development must go together with environmental protection and social development to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics Vietnam’s diplomatic achievements in 2019 While the world saw profound instability in 2019, the Pacific – Asia region proved to be the leading region in terms of economic integration, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh has said.