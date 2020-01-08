– Vietnam always attaches importance to the relations of friendship and cooperation with Japan, taking it as the country’s long-term partner of top importance, a leading Party official said on January 8.During a reception in Hanoi for visiting Japanese Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Takaichi Sanae, head of the Organisation Commission of the Party Central Committee Pham Minh Chinh, who is also a Politburo member, member of the Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Vietnam – Japan friendship parliamentarians’ group, expressed his delight at the strong and substantial development of the relations between the two countries.He spoke highly of the minister’s role in and active contributions to the development of the bilateral strategic partnership, and asked her to support Vietnam in training the human resources and building an e-government.For her part, the Japanese minister informed her host that her ministry and the Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam will intensify cooperation in the time to come, focusing on the ICT, postal services and building an e-government. She also pledged that as the minister and with her fine sentiment for Vietnam, she will continue contributing to the development of the bilateral in the time to come./.