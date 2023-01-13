Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always considers Japan a strategic and long-term partner of top importance, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Japanese Minister of State for Financial Services Suzuki Shunichi during a reception in Hanoi on January 13.



PM Chinh said many Vietnam’s works and projects have been supported by the Japanese Government under the proposals of the Ministry for Financial Services.



Vietnam will continue creating favourable conditions for Japanese firms to do business effectively in the country, he said, adding that obstacles faced by several Japanese projects in Vietnam are being removed to hasten their progress.



As Vietnam and Japan will celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, the Vietnamese leader suggested holding practical activities to mark the special occasion.



The host also asked Shunichi to propose the Japanese Government assist Vietnam in building North-South Express Railway, restructuring capital contributions at Nghi Son refinery and petrochemical project, and particularly in managing digital transformation in customs, corporate bond and securities markets.



Shunichi, for his part, hoped that there will be more effective Japanese works and projects this year marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.



Informing the host about the outcomes of his working session with Vietnamese Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc, he said both sides reached consensus on various contents, particularly promoting joint work in infrastructure development.



About the host’s proposals, he said the Japanese side is actively working closely with Vietnam’s agencies concerned to work out the most effective solutions./.