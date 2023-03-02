Vietnam always meets legitimate aspirations of religious organisations: official
The Vietnamese Party, State and Government always pay attention to legitimate aspirations of religious organisations, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang told Franklin Graham, President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA).
Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Party, State and Government always pay attention to legitimate aspirations of religious organisations, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang told Franklin Graham, President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA).
During a reception for Graham in Hanoi on March 2, the Vietnamese official affirmed Vietnam attaches great importance to all resources, including those contributed by religious organisations, to the country’s development.
He also briefed his guest on the situation of cultural, religious and foreign affairs in the country.
The Law on Belief and Religion, which took effect from January 2018, affirms the State's consistent guidelines in and policies of ensuring the operation of religious organisations and believers, including the Evangelical Church of Vietnam, he said.
As many as 43 religious organisations have been recognised by the State, and nearly 3,000 religious and worship facilities built and upgraded, including over 100 evangelical churches, he added.
Thang expressed his hope that Graham and the BGEA, with its great prestige, will continue to arrange charitable activities, including rural clean water programmes and help to disadvantaged children in Vietnam, thus contributing to the country’s development.
For his part, Graham, who is also President of international relief organisation Samaritan’ Purse, said Vietnam is one of the most important countries in Asia.
He expressed his pleasure at Vietnam’s development, as well as the diverse developments of religious activities in the country, affirming that he will share interesting experience in Vietnam to the US political circle and people after returning home./.