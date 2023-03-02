Environment Hanoi needs to install earthquake monitoring systems: Experts Experts have recommending installing an earthquake monitoring system in Hanoi as the capital city’s old apartment buildings are at risk if disaster strikes.

Videos Military doctors offer treatment in Dak Lak border communes Border guards from the Central Highlands’ province of Dak Lak have built a number of medical clinics in border communes. The most recent one was built in late 2021 in La Lốp commune, making health services accessible to disadvantaged local people.

Society Over half a million workers face reduced hours, contract terminations Almost 550,000 workers have had their working hours reduced over the past five months due to orders being cut or reduced, according to a report from the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour.