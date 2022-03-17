Vietnam always protects and promotes fundamental rights of citizens: spokesperson
Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang on March 17 affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of protecting and promoting fundamental rights of citizens, including rights of women.
Pham Thi Doan Trang was sentenced to nine years in prison for anti-State propaganda.
Hang made the affirmation when asked to comment on the US Department of State’s naming Pham Thi Doan Trang as a recipient of the 2022 International Women of Courage Award, at the ministry’s regular press conference held virtually.
She stressed that Vietnam’s efforts and achievements in ensuring and promoting human rights have been acknowledged and commended by the international community.
"Vietnam holds that the US Department of State’s presentation of the award to Pham Thi Doan Trang, a person who has violated Vietnamese law and has been brought to trial and is serving her prison sentence, is a subjective act that is neither appropriate for nor conducive to the development of the Vietnam-US relations," the spokesperson said./.