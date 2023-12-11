Vietnam always supports Cambodia’s development: Party chief
Vietnam always supports Cambodia’s national construction and development process, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong told Prime Minister and Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet at a reception in Hanoi on December 11.
General Secretary Trong expressed his belief that under the rule of the King, the leadership of the Senate and the National Assembly, and the management of the Government led by PM Hun Manet, the Cambodian people will continue to achieve many new and even greater accomplishments, successfully realising the CPP’s Political Platform for the 2023 – 2028 period and the Pentagonal Strategy set forth by the Government.
Highlighting the tradition of solidarity and mutual support between the CPV and CPP and the two countries, and describing the relations among the CPV, CPP and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the three Indochinese nations as valuable assets and the greatest and most important source of strength, he said that, in the new period, both sides need to continue preserving and nurturing the Vietnam-Cambodia relationship for further development.
The party chief suggested the two sides effectively realise the contents of the meeting between senior leaders of the two Parties, the meeting between the heads of the CPV, CPP and the LPRP on various areas and the cooperation agreement reached at the 20th meeting of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Commission.
The host called on the two governments to direct ministries, agencies and localities to enhance collaboration, share experience, make breakthroughs in economic cooperation, enhance connectivity between the two economies, reinforce the pillar of defence-security cooperation, and work closely together at global and regional forums.
PM Hun Manet, for his part, believed that under the leadership of the CPV with General Secretary Trong at the helm, the Vietnamese people will reap more and greater achievements, successfully realising the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress.
He expressed pride in his contributions to nurturing and developing the Cambodia-Vietnam relationship in various roles in the Cambodian army and youth union in the past and in his current position as the PM.
Expressing profound thanks to Vietnam for its support to Cambodia in its past struggle for national liberation and rescuing the Cambodian people from the genocidal regime and in the current cause of national development, he affirmed that Cambodia will join hands with Vietnam to protect, preserve, and further develop the bilateral relationship to a new height and pass it on to future generations.
While informing the host about the outcomes of his talks with PM Pham Minh Chinh, PM Hun Manet affirmed that Cambodia will continue with development strategies, guidelines and foreign policy set forth by the CPP, and treasure, develop and deepen its ties with Vietnam.
He vowed to work closely with Vietnam to effectively carry out treaties and agreements reached by senior leaders of the CPV, CPP and the two nations, thus helping to preserve and enhance solidarity between the two Parties, States, and people of the two countries, as well as among the CPV, CPP and LPRP, and among Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos./.