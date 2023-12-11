Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian PMs discuss measures to boost bilateral ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet discussed major orientations to boost the bilateral comprehensive cooperation in the coming time at their talks in Hanoi on December 11.

Politics Vietnam, India launch joint military exercise for UN peacekeeping operations The Vietnamese and Indian defence ministries launched a joint military exercise for United Nations peacekeeping operations called VINBAX 2023 in Hanoi on December 11.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese border localities bolster cooperation A delegation of Qushui town, Jiangcheng county (Yunnan province of China) is paying a visit to Muong Nhe district in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien.