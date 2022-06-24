Politics Vietnamese Vice President’s statement at opening of Global Summit of Women Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended and delivered a statement at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Global Summit of Women in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 23. The following is the full text of the statement.

Politics Mozambican Assembly President concludes Vietnam visit President of the Mozambican Assembly Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias concluded her official visit to Vietnam on June 23.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian leaders exchange greetings on 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties Party and State leaders of Vietnam and Cambodia have exchanged letters of greetings on the 55th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations and the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia tighten solidarity to deserve predecessors’ sacrifices Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has stated that Vietnam and Cambodia must further strengthen solidarity, cooperation and mutual assistance to deserve the contributions and sacrifices of previous generations and meet the aspirations and interests of their people.