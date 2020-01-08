Vietnam always supports US investors: Party official
Head of the Economic Commission of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Van Binh (R) receives Adam Boehler, first CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation, on January 8 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – At a reception in Hanoi on January 8 for Adam Boehler, first CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), head of the Economic Commission of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Van Binh affirmed that Vietnam always supports and facilitates the investment by US firms in general and the DFC in particular.
Binh also spoke highly of the DFC’s role in the US foreign policy and asked it to expand the list of the projects in Vietnam, especially in the fields of the country’s need like energy, infrastructure, heal care, aviation, and finance.
The official expressed his belief the organisation will serve as a bridge to provide information on investment chances and potential in Vietnam to US firms and investment funds, and that the support by the DFC will be an important catalyst for a stronger wave of investment from the US into Vietnam in the time to come.
For his part, the DFC head pledged support and said the US side will look for chances to invest in Vietnam’s private economic sector, especially in the fields of energy and infrastructure, thus helping ensure energy security and support to Vietnam’s key infrastructure projects./.