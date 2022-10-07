Vietnam always treasures bilateral ties with RoK: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed that Vietnam always highly values bilateral relations with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and wants to strongly develop the ties between the two countries in a more practical manner.
During a reception in Hanoi on October 7 for outgoing RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan, PM Chinh hailed the diplomat for promoting bilateral economic ties during his three-year tenure in Vietnam, particularly his support for connecting Vietnamese localities with Korean firms and localities, and jointly holding successful dialogues between the Vietnamese PM and the Korean business community to address their difficulties, toward lifting two-way trade to 100 billion USD in 2023 and 150 billion USD by 2030.
The RoK now ranks first in terms of direct investment in Vietnam, second in ODA development cooperation and third in trade with the Southeast Asian nation, he stressed.
The PM expressed his belief that the two sides will upgrade the bilateral ties to a new height on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties this year to match with the aspirations of their people and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world as well.
As Vietnam is building an independent, self-reliant and globally-integrated economy, he expected that the RoK would assist Vietnam in training hi-quality workforce, developing core industries, energy transition, green and digital transformation as well as supporting Korean firms in expanding long-term operations in the country, including in electronic chip production.
Vietnam will offer all possible support to Korean enterprises in line with the laws in the spirit of harmonising interests and sharing difficulties and risks, he said.
The government leader suggested the RoK continue coordinating with the Vietnamese side to well organise high-level visits and people-to-people exchanges, create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community working and residing in the RoK, and continue supporting Vietnam at international forums and ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea issue.
Park, for his part, thanked the Vietnamese Government for assisting enterprises, including Korean businesses, in the country.
He said the Korean Government is considering the provision of more quota for Vietnamese guest workers in the RoK. He expressed his hope that Vietnam will continue assisting Korean firms in expanding cooperation in different fields such as digital economy, energy transition and climate change response.
The ambassador also vowed to continue backing the promotion of bilateral ties in the near future./.