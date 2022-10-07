Politics Vietnam, Palestine step up people-to-people exchanges President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga on October 7 reiterated Vietnamese people’s solidarity with and support for Palestinians.

Politics Vietnam, Palestine strengthen solidarity, friendship Le Hoai Trung, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, has suggested Vietnam and Palestine take measures to enhance solidarity, friendship and cooperation between their Parties, States and peoples in the time ahead.

Politics Vietnam keen on boosting partnership with Japanese localities: official Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has affirmed that Vietnam is keen on promoting partnership among localities of Vietnam and Japan, considering it as a substantial and effective cooperation channel for both sides to beef up bilateral ties in various fields

Politics New UNDP Resident Representative pledges support to Vietnam’s development Ramla Al Khalidi, newly-appointed UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam, has pledged to further support Vietnam’s development, covering climate change response and the settlement of bomb and mine consequences.