Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung (fourth, left) visits the DPRK Embassy in Hanoi on the occasion of the 80th birthday of General Secretary of the DPRK Worker’s Party Kim Jong-il (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Party, State and people always attach importance to the traditional friendship and cooperation with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), said a Party official.



Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung made the statement on February 16 while visiting the – The Vietnamese Party, State and people always attach importance to the traditional friendship and cooperation with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), said a Party official.Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung made the statement on February 16 while visiting the DPRK Embassy in Hanoi on the occasion of the 80th birthday of General Secretary of the DPRK Worker’s Party Kim Jong-il



Trung spoke highly of contributions by General Secretary Kim Jong-il to the national development of the DPRK as well as the bilateral relations.



He expressed his delight at the growing partnership between the Parties, States and people of Vietnam and the DPRK, proposing that the embassy continue to work closely with relevant agencies of Vietnam to promote the ties between the two Parties and States as well as people-to-people exchange, while successfully organising activities to celebrate important events of the bilateral relations.



For his part, Counsellor and Chargé d'Affaires of the DPRK Embassy Ri Ho Jun said that he is delighted at the recent progresses in the relationship between the two Parties and countries.



He expressed his belief that the traditional friendship will further thrive in the time to come./.

VNA