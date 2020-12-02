General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Nguyen Phu Trong holds phone talks with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee Raul Castro (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Party, State and people always treasure and want to further deepen the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation with their Cuban counterparts, a top leader has said.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Nguyen Phu Trong made the statement during his phone talks on December 2 with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee Raul Castro.



During the talks, the two leaders exchanged views on the two Parties, States and the Vietnam-Cuba special relationship, and discussed measures to further promote the bilateral relations as the two nations are celebrating the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties (December 2, 1960 – 2020).



The Cuban leader stressed that the close fraternal relationship between the two Parties, States and peoples, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Leader Fidel Castro and nurtured by generations of people and leaders of Cuba and Vietnam, will be forever exemplary relations in the contemporary world.



He affirmed that the Party, State and people of Cuba will do their utmost to preserve, protect and transfer to future generations this special relationship.



The Cuban leader congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in the cause of “Doi moi” (renewal), especially its successes in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



He expressed his sympathy with Vietnam over difficulties and losses caused by natural disasters in the recent past, and thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their support and assistance to their Cuban counterparts.



Raul Castro expressed his belief that the CPV will continue successfully carrying out resolutions set by the 12th National Party Congress and successfully hold the 13th National Party Congress.



He also briefed on the situation in Cuba and its preparations for the organisation of the 8th National Congress of the CPC in April 2021.



For his part, the Vietnamese leader stressed that the special friendship between the two Parties and nations, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Leader Fidel Castro, is a valuable asset and becomes a symbol of the era. The Vietnamese Party, State, people and future generations will keep in mind the historical words: “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood”, he said.



He expressed his sympathy with Cuba over the current difficulties and believed that under the leadership of the CPC, led by beloved comrade Raul Castro, the fraternal Cuban people will overcome all difficulties and challenges.



Vietnam is willing to stand side by side with Cuba during the process of the Updating of the Cuban Social and Economic Model and share its successes and shortcomings during the process of renewal over the past 35 years, he said.



Vietnam will also spare no effort to surpass difficulties to maintain and develop economic, trade and investment ties with Cuba, especially in the supply of food and cooperation in food production in Cuba, he added.



Having spoke highly of the efficiency of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, such as theoretical workshops between the CPV and the CPC, the Inter-government Cooperation Committee; the political consultation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs and policy dialogues between the two Ministries of National Defence, the Vietnamese leader expressed his hope that the two sides will continue promote these mechanisms so as to develop bilateral relations in a more intensive and stable manner./.

