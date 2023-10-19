Politics PM receives leaders of groups from Saudi Arabia, Persian Gulf in Riyadh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received leaders of major groups from Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf in Riyadh on October 18 as part of his trip to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN - GCC) Summit and visit the host country.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam condemns violent attacks on civilians: spokesperson Vietnam strongly condemns acts of violence against civilians, humanitarian facilities, and essential infrastructure, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 18 concerning escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Politics President addresses high-level forum on digital economy in Beijing On October 18, President Vo Van Thuong attended and delivered a speech at the high-level forum on digital economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China.