The President also briefed the participants on Vietnam’s economic prospect, citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s forecast that Vietnam's macro-economy would remain stable and the gross domestic product (GDP) would grow 6% this year and 7.2% in 2023.The country’s trade in 2021 expanded 23% to reach nearly 670 billion USD, making Vietnam one of the 20 economies with the largest trade scale in the world, he noted.The IMF also forecast that Vietnam’s economy will rank third in Southeast Asia by 2025 in terms of economic size, with its GDP exceeding 570 billion USD, Phuc said, adding that Vietnam is working hard towards the goal of becoming a high-income, developed nation by 2045.Vietnam has also been seen as an attractive investment destination with nearly 35,000 FDI projects worth some 430 billion USD from 140 countries and territories.The President cited a report released by the United Nations (UN) in July 2021 showing Vietnam was among the top 20 countries globally in FDI attraction. Vietnam has emerged as one of the leading nations in ASEAN in terms of investment environment, which are working towards standards of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).Apart from the domestic market of 100 million people, Vietnam has joined 15 free trade agreements, including new-generation ones like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).“This would be a good opportunity for APEC investors in Vietnam,” Phuc emphasised.ABAC was created by APEC Leaders in 1995 to be the primary voice of business in APEC. Each economy has three members who are appointed by their respective leaders. They meet four times a year in preparation for the presentation of their recommendations to the Leaders in a dialogue that is a key event in the annual Leaders Meeting.Earlier, President Phuc met with the ABAC delegation led by ABAC 2022 Chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul who said President Phuc's presence and speech at the meeting demonstrate Vietnam’s strong commitment to settling issues of APEC businesses’ concern.